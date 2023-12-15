Rivers : 6 loyal to Wike resign from Fubara’s govt

The Rivers State political crisis deepened further on Thursday as six commissioners loyal to ex-governor Nyesom Wike resigned from the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

This was as the two factions of the split state House of Assembly held separate sittings on Thursday.

The commissioners, who tendered their resignation were the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN); Commissioner for Works, Dr Des George-Kelly; Commissioner for Special Duties, Emeka Woke; Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mrs Inime Aguma; the Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu; and the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Chinedu Mmom.

Of the six commissioners, five served under Wike’s administration in the same capacity, while Woke was Wike’s Chief of Staff for eight years.

All the five commissioners confirmed their resignation.

The Commissioner for Works, George-Kelly, said he resigned because “my conscience will not allow me to stay.”

The social welfare commissioner, Mrs Aguma, said, “I have other commitments.”

The AGF, Adangor, on his part, said the resignation was based on “personal principles.”

Woke and Kamalu said their letters of resignation will reveal their reasons.

Meanwhile, the education commissioner, in his resignation letter dated December 14, 2023 addressed to the Governor through the Secretary to the State Government, said, “I hereby resign my appointment as the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Rivers State for personal reasons.

“I wish to express my sincere appreciation for the opportunity given to me to serve in your administration and wish you the best as you carry on with the governance of the state.”