Rivers: Assembly factions hold parallel sitting at locations

The two factions of the state House of Assembly held parallel sitting at different locations on Thursday.

The Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, who leads 27 pro-Wike lawmakers, sat at the Assembly quarters along Aba Road Port Harcourt.

On the other hand, the Edison Ehie-led faction, which is loyal to Fubara, reportedly held plenary at Government House, Port Harcourt.

It may be recalled that the state governor on Wednesday sent bulldozers to demolish the state Assembly complex, while the four pro-Fubara lawmakers declared the seats of the 27 pro-Wike lawmakers vacant following their defection to the All Progressives Congress.

Fubara, on Wednesday, presented the state’s 2024 budget to the Ehie faction.

He signed the N800bn budget into law on Thursday, pledging full implementation.

Fubara stated, “This budget shows that we have a plan for our dear state.

“One of the reasons why our budget is in the volume of N800bn is that we intend, not just by desiring, to ensure that one key request of our dear state is met. God being our helper, we will commence immediately, by next year, flagging off the actual and main Trans-Kalabari road project Phase 2.

“We have also, in our budget, provided to take care of the Elele-Omoku road project, a road that cuts through Ikwerre, Emohua and Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Areas. We are also taking that project as one of our cardinal achievements of this administration. We are not going back on it.”

The governor said no efforts would be spared in implementing to the full the planned quality projects and services itemised in the 2024 budget….

“Our government is a responsive and inclusive government. Our eyes and ears are open to the needs of our people. We will not disappoint you,” Fubara said.

In his speech, the factional Speaker, Ehie assured Fubara of the continued support of the lawmakers to ensure the success for the administration.

Meanwhile, the pro-Wike faction, during their sitting at the auditorium of the House of Assembly Quarters on Aba Road, Port Harcourt, “resolved to adopt and convert the Auditorium of the House of Assembly Quarters to its hallowed chamber.”

According to a statement they issued on Thursday, the lawmakers condemned “in unequivocal terms” what they described as “heartless and brazen demolition of the House of Assembly complex by Governor Siminialayi Fubara, without the approval and knowledge of the House.”

The House, in a motion sponsored by 26 members and moved by Ofiks Kabang, representing Andoni Constituency, drew the attention of the Federal Government, the Inspector-General of Police and the international community, to the constant attack by Fubara on the Rivers State legislature.

Also, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker Commitee in the state, Chief Tony Okocha, in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, said the demolition of the House of Assembly by Fubara would not stop pro-Wike lawmakers from sitting.

Okocha confirmed that the lawmakers who defected from the PDP to the APC on Tuesday, met on Thursday.

He said, “The House of Assembly can be moved to anywhere. It is not necessarily tied down to a building. Provided the mace is present there, members can sit anywhere. As of this morning, the 27 lawmakers met and even signed some resolutions.