Update on Ekiti banks robbery, how it happened ?

The Police Command in Ekiti, says it has recovered three vehicles and two motorcycles used by the Armed Robbers that invaded Ikere-Ekiti, killing three people during bank robberies in the town.

This is contained in a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Sunday Abutu on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti.

The command is on the trail of the fleeing suspects who abandoned the vehicles after a hot chase by men of the command.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP OGUNDARE DARE, has also visited the scene of armed robbery incident at Ikere-Ekiti for an on-the-spot assessment.

The commissioner, who expressed displeasure over the ugly incident, directed the Ikere Area Commander and all the Tactical Teams within the command to ensure the perpetrators were trailed, arrested and brought to book.

While commiserating with the family members of those who were fatally affected and wishing those currently receiving treatment in the hospital a quick recovery, the commissioner called for calm and implored everyone to go about their lawful businesses as the command would not rest until the hoodlums were made to face the full wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, the command’s tactical squads as well as the military who were deployed to the scene on Wednesday, Dec. 13, immediately information was received, engaged the hoodlums who abandoned the three vehicles and two motorcycles they used for the operation and escaped into the bush. The vehicles and motorcycles were recovered to the station.

The commissioner enjoined anyone with useful information concerning the identities and/or whereabouts of armed hoodlums to contact the following GSM numbers: 08062335577, 07031620186, 08033470524, 07032152150, 09064050086.

It may be recalled that at least three persons were killed as armed robbers attacked two commercial banks in Ikere-Ekiti, the headquarters of Ikere local government area of Ekiti state.

It was gathered that the daredevil armed robbers numbering twenty stormed the town around 5:15pm and carried out the attacks on the two commercial banks simultaneously.

It was also learnt that the robbers first attacked the Ikere command of the Amotekun Corps along Ise Road and reportedly shot some operatives before attacking the banks.

A source said that in “the well coordinated attacks” which lasted about 45 minutes, the armed robbers reportedly killed three persons while scores sustained varying degrees of injuries.

According to the source, the gun-wielding robbers invaded Wema bank and Access bank located at Odo Oja and Okeosun respectively and broke the security door with the aid of dynamite before entering the banking hall.

The source disclosed that the dynamite blew up the entrance doors as well as several cars parked in the vicinity of the banks.

He added the armed robbers who split themselves into two groups carted away unspecified huge sum of money.

Confirming the incident in a telephone chat with a reporter, the Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Alagbado expressed shock at the robbery incident, describing it as unfortunate.

He said it was unfortunate the armed robbers carried out the operations for several minute unhindered and escaped despite presence of military checkpoints and Police Area Command in the town.

Oba Alagbado said he has discussed the matter with the security agents and that those who carried out the dastard act must be arrested and prosecuted.