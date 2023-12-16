Agunloye rubbishes EFCC declaring him wanted

Former Minister of Power and Steel, Dr. Olu Agunloye has replied the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that he’s not a fugitive and not on the run.

He promised to be at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters today.

He wondered why EFCC declared him wanted when he was in court at the last hearing of the matter between him and Commission on November 20th (last month)

He emphasised that in the last appearance in court, the matter was adjourned until Febuary 2, 2024, querying why EFCC was looking for him again.

“The court in the last sitting adjourned the matter till February 2 next year, whiich it means it’s compelling for both of us to be in court at the next adjourned date. So, there is no need

for EFCC to have declared me wanted.

“As an elder statesman, at 75 years of age who have served this nation meritoriously in different capacities, twice as a minister, so I have no reason whatsoever to be on the run.

“I hold every individual and institution of government in high esteem. I am clean and have not committed any crime.

“Since I saw the publication, I will voluntarily be on my way this morning to EFCC’s office to answer whatever questions or queries they have against me.”