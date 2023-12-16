Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Jumia Food exiting Nigeria December ending

Jumia Food exiting Nigeria December ending

December 16, 2023

Jumia will cease operations for its food delivery service, Jumia Food, in all of its operational countries, which include Nigeria, Kenya, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Uganda, and Algeria by the end of December 2023.

The company’s current priorities across its 11 operational nations are the Jumia Pay platform and its core physical goods business.

Even though Jumia Food accounted for 11% of Jumia’s Gross Merchandise Value in the first nine months of 2023, the company has had difficulty turning a profit since its founding.

This indicates that between January and September of 2023, the total value of food sold on Jumia Food was $64 million, or 11% of $581 million. a measure of the enormous size at which Jumia Food was functioning, but it is not a measure of profits.

