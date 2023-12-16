Ondo Acting Gov, Aiyedatiwa, freezes Ondo LGAs accounts

The Ondo State Acting Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa is already wielding power, days after it was transferred to him.

YOUNEWS learnt he has frozen accounts belonging to the 18 local government areas in the state.

An impeccable source disclosed that “a directive had been issued to Head of Local Government Administration to the effect.”

“Distinguished HOLGAs, Your Excellency the Acting Governor of Ondo state had directed that all spending/ expenditure from local government account should be suspended, no signing of cheques, no change of signatories, no withdrawal of any sort until further directive.

YOUNEWS recalls that the Ondo State House of Assembly declared Lucky Aiyedatiwa as acting governor of the state, following the receipt of the letter from Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, on his embarking on a medical leave.

The Speaker of the House, Olamide Oladiji, in a statement on Wednesday in Akure, said the awaited letter had arrived.

“Following doctor’s advice on the need for medical follow-up after recuperating, Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, has forwarded the letter on medical leave to the State House of Assembly,” he said in the statement.

“Governor’s action is in line with Section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended),” Mr Oladiji said while receiving the letter on behalf of the house.

His Deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa would now assume the responsibilities of the Governor in acting capacity until there is a written declaration to the contrary.

“The leave is expected to commence on Wednesday,13th December, 2023.”

Mr Oladiji prayed for the speedy recovery of the governor and expressed optimism that he would soon resume his duty.

The letter was expected on Tuesday but lawmakers waited until the close of legislative business without receiving it.

Even though a press statement from the governor’s office announced that he was again embarking on a medical leave, the House’s spokesperson, Olatunji Oshati, had said a formal declaration of the deputy governor as acting governor was only possible after the letter was formally received by the House.

Fears that the governor was not in a position to issue any letter had given rise to the suggestion that the House should adopt the doctrine of necessity to pronounce Mr Aiyedatiwa as acting governor.

The governor would be going on medical leave for the third time this year.

His absence had caused a protracted crisis in his cabinet and the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state.

Mr Oshati said the crisis had been a serious distraction, but hoped that with the current resolution of the issue, government business would restart and make progress.