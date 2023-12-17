Abdul Imoyo, Head Access Bank’s Media Relation is dead !

The Head of Media Relations of Access Bank Plc, Abdul Imoyo has died following an undisclosed ailment.

The death of Imoyo filtered in on Sunday as friends and well-wishers have been mourning his demise on Facebook and other social media platforms.

Access Bank is yet to issue a statement concerning Imoyo’s death, but sources close to him confirmed his death on Sunday.

The deceased, according to his LinkedIn page, had been working with Access Bank since August 2014.

He had also worked in the Public Relations Unit of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) before joining Access Bank.

Imoyo was also the Finance Editor of BusinessDay between May 2004 and July 2010.

The deceased attended the Lagos State University (LASU) between 1998 and 2002 where he bagged a B.Sc in Public Administration and later attended the University of Lagos (UNILAG), where he bagged his Master of Business Administration (MBA).