Another look at Jumia food & Kano ShopRite Shutting down

A second and perhaps deeper thoughts have been expressed , explaining the underlying reasons behind

Jumia food and Kano ShopRite Shutting down

“Before anybody convince you that Nigeria’s economy is at an all-time low, please note that Jumia did not just stop food delivery in Nigeria.

“They stopped it in seven African nations, including Nigeria, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria. Note that GlaxoSmithKline did not pull out of only Nigeria.

“They pulled out of India and Kenya and are selling their Egypt business. And Shoprite did not leave Kano because of the economy. They left because of rivalry. Kano people are not like you.

“They are patriotic and kept on patronising local stores, like Grand Square Supermarket, and Kano City Supermarket, while ignoring Shoprite. If you and I are like Kano people, the Naira will appreciate in value overnight!

Don’t let some people spin these recent happenings against Nigeria.”

Have they condemned Abia state for borrowing 71% of their 2024 budget? No. So wise up.

Mainwhle, the management of Ado Bayero Mall, Kano state, says it is in talks with major retail chains to take spaces within its property.

The development comes after Shoprite Nigeria announced plans to close its store in Ado Bayero Mall on January 14, 2024.

In a statement signed by Ike Okeke, the mall’s director, he expressed regret that Shoprite based its decision on the state of the nation’s economy.

“We note with regret, the decision of the management of Shoprite to end its operations in Kano effective January 2024 stating the current challenging economic situation in the country as its reason,” Okeke said.