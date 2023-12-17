BRT driver crushes 3 police officers to death in Lagos

A driver of a Rapid Bus Transit (BRT) bus has crushed three police officers to death in Lagos.

The three officers, were on duty mid-week in the Abule-Egba area of Lagos Mainland when the BRT driver ram into them, killing them instantly and escaping from the scene.

The victims, whose names could not be immediately ascertained, were an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and two Police Inspectors.

A post on the incident on a WhatsApp group of police officers and stakeholders reads: “BRT bus crushes Police ASP two Inspectors to death at Abule-Egba, escapes…please repost until the driver is arrested.”

Accompanying the message is a photo of the scene of the tragedy, where the crushed bodies of the police officers could be seen on the road, with their blood splattered on the road.

A source who spoke on the tragic incident described it as a shocking way to welcome the new Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, who assumed duty during the week.

“It is a challenge to the new CP, and we are eagerly waiting to see what he will do. His first assignment is to apprehend and bring the killer driver to justice,”