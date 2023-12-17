“Nigerians can now do passport within two weeks”

Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has disclosed that the International Passport will henceforth be processed and collected within two weeks of registration.

The NIS Comptroller General, Caroline Adepoju, represented by DCG Saadatu Hassan, made the information known during the commissioning of the NIS Passport Front Office in Offa at the weekend.

“We are now in the era of getting passport within two weeks, unlike in the past when people waited for weeks before they could get their passport.

“This development started since the appointment of the present Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Ojo, whom the Almighty has used to perform the good work, for the benefit of Nigerians,” Adepoju said.

The Comptroller General, who said that the passport with 32 pages and which is to expire after five years, is meant for minors while the one for 64 pages, and valid for 10 years, is specifically for adults.

She advised applicants to report any problem encountered during the period of registration, by informing them physically or through their available website and not complain on social media.

“We have people that receive complaints in the office, also report through our website, Facebook page and other official channels, but don’t drag our name on social media, just to gain attention,” she said.

Adepoju also advised applicants to ensure that all their National Identity Number (NIN) information tallies with information on International Passport, saying it should be arranged accordingly.

“This is one of the major things that caused delays in collection of passports and make many people complain of the time taken to process passport,” she explained.

The NIS boss thanked the Olofa of Offa, Oba Muftau Badamasi Esuwoye II, for his kind gesture in donating the NIS Passport Office and providing all necessary things for the structure.

“Offa is one of the few states in Nigeria that has two passport offices and I am happy for them as it will spring up lots of opportunities and help to increase economic activities in Offa Town,” she said.