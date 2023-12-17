Zaazu Portable goes to Cele Church, Pasuma too

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, pulled the crowd…and even

caused quite a stir as he performed at the Celestial Church of Christ, Goshen Land Cathedral, in Ogudu, Lagos State, on Friday, December 16, 2023.

Some weeks before, criticisms had trailed the church after the flyer of their praise night with Portable, and a veteran fuji singer, Wasiu Odetola, aka Pasuma, billed to perform surfaced on the Internet. Though the church leaders later stated that the artiste would no longer perform, Portable insisted that he would perform, especially as he had been paid a part of his fees.

Staying true to his words, Portable attended the event and dressed in a sutana (the church’s white garment), as he delivered a thrilling performance to members of the church and other guests in attendance.

As he continued performing to the delight of attendees, they screamed in excitement, and some people actually sprayed money on the singer.

In the course of delivering his set, the self-proclaimed idamu adugbo (nuisance of the community) suddenly stopped and said, “Hold on, should a superstar be collecting pieces of money? Give me bundle; they are ripping me in Cele. They are packing my money.”

True to his words, the Zazu crooner delivered an energetic performance at the church’s praise night yesterday.

During his time on stage, Pasuma dished out different gospel songs in his usual Fuji style. As he sang, many members of the audience were evidently captivated, as many of them sang along with him.