Japa: London mayor reveals success tips in UK

A Nigerian-British Mayor of Southwark in London, Michael Situ, has urged Nigerians coming into the United Kingdom, particularly youths and students, to be aware of the laws of the country before travelling.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission revealed this in a statement by the Head, Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, Gabriel Odu, on Sunday.

According to the statement, Mayor Situ stated this during an exclusive chat with the Chairman of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, when she paid a courtesy call to him in his office in Southwark, London.

It read, “Mayor Situ believes that if they are properly briefed, they would avoid getting into trouble such as alleged sexual assaults, and related issues, rules, cultures and traditions of their new environment (UK).

“He noted that what may appear as nothing to them in their culture could be most times be quite grievous in their new environment.”

The statement further read that Dabiri-Erewa had suggested a situation where regular briefing and interactions be conducted for those arriving newly in the UK, especially the students, to enable them to stay out of trouble and adjust fittingly into their new society, different from where they are coming from.

She urged those coming regularly into the UK to be of good behaviour and respect the laws of the host country