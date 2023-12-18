Kuwait’s Emir : Very sickly last days of Sheikh Nawaf who died at 86

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah has died at 86.

“With great sadness and sorrow, we – the Kuwaiti people, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the friendly peoples of the world – mourn the late His Highness the emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, who passed away to his Lord today,” Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah al-Sabah, the minister of his emiri court, said in a statement aired on state television on Saturday.

Authorities gave no cause of death, but announced the start of a 40-day official mourning period and a three-day closure of government departments

In late November, Sheikh Nawaf was rushed to hospital for an unspecified illness, the state news agency KUNA reported.

In the time since, the tiny, oil-rich nation had been waiting for news about his health.

Sheikh Nawaf had handed over power several times during his rule to his deputy while facing medical checks and other issues.

State-run media had previously reported that he travelled to the United States for unspecified medical checks in March 2021.

Born in 1937, Sheikh Nawaf was the fifth son of Kuwait’s late ruler from 1921 to 1950, Sheikh Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.

He received secondary schooling in Kuwait but did not go on to higher education.

He started his political career at 25 as governor of Hawalli province.

“With great sadness and sorrow, we – the Kuwaiti people, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the friendly peoples of the world – mourn the late His Highness the emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, who passed away to his Lord today,” Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah al-Sabah, the minister of his emiri court, said in a statement aired on state television on Saturday