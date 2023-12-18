Lawyer attacks wife, injures, strips her naked

A lawyer has been caught on video beating his wife.

The lawyer, said to have been beating the lady for over four years, injured and stripped her naked.

In a video seen by YOUNEWS, the neighbour of the couple in Akwa Ibom State who recovered the scene, reported that the incident occurred in the night.

Another neighbour said one of the reasons he did not come out earlier was because he thought it was armed robbers who invaded the area.

The neighbour, who recorded the video, said he lived in the same house with the lawyer and the wife before and that the beating of the lady had been going on for over four years.

He then challenged the lawyer to explain to them why he engaged in such an act, knowing what the law says.

The furious lawyer then locked the lady out, saying she should go to the house of the man recording the video.