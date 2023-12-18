NDLEA seizes drug baron mansion, jeep

A multi-million-naira mansion located at K-5A/2 Road 14, Victoria Garden City, Lekki area of Lagos State used as clandestine laboratory for the production of methamphetamine by a convicted drug baron, Chris Nzewi Okenwa, has been forfeited to the Federal Government.

This following his successful prosecution and conviction in court.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency prosecuted Okenwa’s case.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, revealed this in a statement on Sunday.

Okenwa was arrested along with his associate, Sunny Okeh Ukah, on July 30, 2022 and subsequently arraigned on four counts in charge number FHC/L/527C/2022 at the Federal High Court, Lagos.

They both pleaded guilty on July 17, 2023, while they were convicted and sentenced to four and three years imprisonment each with an option of fine of N4 million N3 million respectively in addition to community service for four and three weeks each.

His vehicle, marked EKY 496 DJ, was equally forfeited to the Federal Government.

To further deny Okenwa of enjoying the proceeds of his criminal activity, the NDLEA filed a civil forfeiture charge against the building used as clandestine laboratory at the Federal High Court, Lagos, which initially granted an interim forfeiture order that elapsed on December 6 before the final forfeiture on December 7, 2023.