Adeboye reveals why he blessed Pastor Ghandi, Soun Ogbomoso

The General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has disclosed that he did not stop Pastor Ghandi Olaoye from vying for the Soun of Ogbomoso’s stool because he had been ordained a king before he was born.

Olaoye was a senior pastor in RCCG before he was selected and approved for the Soun’s stool.

He will receive his staff of office as the 21st Soun of Ogbomoso on Tuesday, December 19.

Adeboye explained his position while delivering a sermon at the interdenominational coronation service for the new monarch at Beulah Baptist Conference, Ogbomoso on Sunday, December 17.

The cleric recalled that when Oba Olaoye came to inform him about his idea, he encouraged him because he knew that he was actually born to be a king.

He said he asked Oba Olaoye to go and pray about it but that he came back after some time that he didn’t hear anything from God about it.

He said he asked him to go and pray again because he wanted God to speak to him directly so both of them would be clear that God wanted him to be king.

He said Olaoye later came back to inform him that God had confirmed that he should join the race.

Adeboye said: “It was then that I told him to go ahead because it has been destined. I knew that long ago but I wanted God to speak to him directly.

“To my critics, if I had said No and God said Yes, whose word is the final? God, of course. So I cannot stop him because Pastor Ghandi was destined to be a king even before he was born and thank God it is coming to fruition.”

Taking his scripture from Acts 15:18, the respected cleric counselled the monarch to embrace people and promote peace and unity among his subjects.

Thereafter, he anointed Oba Olaoye annd his wife and prayed that his reign would be peaceful and prosperous.

In his speech, the monarch described Adeboye as his spiritual role model and a father indeed.

He said: “Pastor Adeboye has been a father to me. It is an unforgivable sin if you report me to Pastor Adeboye. I don’t like people reporting me to Pastor Adeboye. We have gone to the whole world together and I have watched him closely and I see a genuine man of God.

“I am happy today that the person who laid hands on me to become a pastor is the same who anointed me when I became king.

“To my people in Ogbomoso, let us work together. Let us develop this land and let us make this land a place where our sons and daughters will be proud of. I believe it is a new dawn for Ogbomoso.

“I Will be a king to the Christians , Muslims and traditional worshippers. I will be a king to every son and daughters of this land. That is my strength and I believe that God will give me the grace to lead His people. I want everybody in this land to pray for me so that I will live aright.”

Special prayers were also offered by the President, Nigerian Baptist Convention Rev Dr. Israel Akanji; Bishop Titus Olayinka; Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu and Pastor J. S. Adegoke.

Others are Rev. Dr. Ademola Isola; former President of the Baptist Seminary Prof. Nihinlola Emiola; Rev. Stephen Ola Ayankeye; Bishop Olayinka Moradeyo; Rev. Johnson Adeniji and Prophet Akintola, among others