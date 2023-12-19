Husbands kill wives over food

A yet-to-be identified husband allegedly murdered his wife in the Olota area of the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos over her failure to cook his meal last Thursday.

It all began when the husband, who was said to have returned from work, discovered that the wife only prepared noodles rather than his favourite meal.

Consequently, the suspect in uncontrolled anger beat her up, left the deceased in the house after he had allegedly hit her on the crown of her head with what was believed to be a heavy object and beaten her to a pulp.

It was the neighbour who called the husband to tell him that his wife was convulsing.

Thereafter, all efforts by the husband and the neighbours to rush the convulsing wife to the hospital were said to have hit the rock as she was said to have died midway.

The suspect had been arrested by the Lagos State Police .

Speaking on the matter, a source in the Meiran Police Division said the suspect was arrested after the brother of the deceased victim approached the station about the matter.

The police The source said, “It was the brother of the deceased who came to report the matter. He said the husband killed his sister.

“However, nobody has come forward to tell us that it was her husband who killed her. We have arrested the husband. The matter has already been moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti.”

On whether there was an indication that it was the husband that killed the wife, the police source said it was difficult to tell as they suspected the family had buried the deceased.

The source added, “There is no indication yet, but we cannot say that we stop investigation. We will allow justice to prevail and the district unit to perform its duties to know if it was the husband who beat her to death as claimed.

“When we got there, none of the neighbours was willing to give us viable information concerning this. It happened on Thursday. Up to this morning, before we transferred the matter to Panti, nobody had come out to attest to the claim or the cause of death.

“We didn’t see the woman. Before they could report to us, the family had already gone to bury her according to Islamic rites. The father of the deceased even came to the police station and said he had forgiven the son-in-law, even if the claim was true.

“But the brother of the deceased insisted that it was the husband who killed his sister (wife). He said he hit his wife with an object and left her inside their apartment. He said it was the neighbour who called to tell him that the wife was convulsing. She died before they could rush her to the hospital.”

Curiously in a similar case , a young mother-of-five has died allegedly after she was beaten by her husband over a loaf of bread.

The deceased, identified as Ogochukwu Anene, from Umuokpu village in Awka, Anambra State, was married to one Mr Ndubisi Wilson Uwadiegwu from Enugu state and their union was blessed with four sons and a daughter.

However, the union was allegedly plagued by domestic violence.

On the fateful day Ogochukwu died, she reportedly asked her husband to buy bread for the family and he said he had no money.

She then used her money to buy bread for the family. Subsequently, Ndubuisi allegedly went into the kitchen and finished the whole bread.

When she confronted him for finishing the bread without keeping any for their children, he allegedly beat her up with his fists and a mirror.

She collapsed during the beating and died a few hours later.

Following her death, the husband has remained free and is allegedly planning to bury her without informing her people properly.

“Ogochukwu Anene was the senior prefect of Amenyi Girls’ Secondary School 2000 set. She was very intelligent.” a source said while lamenting her death.

Her death has sparked outrage and many who knew her have taken to Facebook to demand justice for the deceased.