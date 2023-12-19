JAMB announces 2024 UTME/DE registration dates, increases fees

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the registration dates of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE).

JAMB announced this in a statement on Sunday, stating that prospective candidates can now begin creating their profiles on the JAMB website, with the official sale of application documents set to begin on Monday, January 15th, 2024.

The increment was made known by the examination body on its X handle while announcing the registration of the 2024 UTME/Direct Entry.

“This is to inform all prospective 2024 UTME/DE candidates that the creation of Profiles for registration has officially started, while the sale of application documents will commence on Monday, January 15, 2024,” it said.

It pegged the registration fee as “N7,700 for UTME registration inclusive of a mock examination, and N6,200 for UTME registration without the mock examination. Sale of Application documents for Foreign Candidates: $30.”

Before the increment, the form without a mock exam was N5,700 while the form inclusive of a mock exam was N6,700.

JAMB fixed Thursday, March 28, 2024, as the deadline for the 2024 DE application.

“The date 2024 UTME Mock Examination Date: 7th March 2024. Printing of 2024 UTME Examination Slips: 10th April 2024,” it added.

The 2024 UTME examination date is April 19 to April 29, 2024.