Kano Guber Tussle: Supreme Court Fixes Hearing For Thursday

The Supreme Court has fixed December 21 for the hearing of the appeal on Kano Governorship Election Petition filed by New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) against the judgment of Court of Appeal sacking Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The apex court gave the date in a hearing notice sent to parties on Monday.

One of the counsels for Governor Yusuf, Bashir Tudun Wazirci, confirmed that the hearing notice was given to the legal team representing the governor and his party.

The Court of Appeal in November upheld the decision of the governorship election petition tribunal, which sacked Governor Yusuf of the NNPP and declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Gawuna, as the winner.

But the Certified True Copy of the judgement had given birth to controversies after the concluding part of the lead judgment was seen to have given conflicting orders.

Both APC and NNPP claimed the judgement affirmed their victory during election.

However, the NNPP filed its notice of appeal before the Supreme Court challenging the judgement of the Court of Appeal.

In the meantime, the leadership of the NNPP in Kano has said there was no deal with President Bola Tinubu or anybody in an attempt to retain the mandate of the incumbent Governor Yusuf led-administration in the state.

The chairman of the party, Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa, who was responding to the allegations raised by the APC, described as baseless rumours and reckless statements from the APC in the state.

The APC in a statement on Sunday disclosed that President Tinubu did not reach any deal with either Governor Yusuf or the NNPP to compromise the anticipated Supreme Court judgement in favour of the governor.

Dungurawa added that, “Everything is before the court and it is only the court that would decide otherwise, so why the fuss?”