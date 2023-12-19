Lawyer Caught On Video Beating Wife Arrested

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested one Barr Ekere Sunday Ebong, 55 years of plot 40 L line Ewet Housing estate.

In a video that went viral, the Suspect assaulted his wife, dehumanised her, leading to various grievous injuries. He is a known PP habitual perpetrator of violent acts against his wife over the years.

As an Agency saddled with the protection of lives and property and maintenance of law and order, we cannot allow Barrister Ebong to continue this flagrant abuse of human rights, hence, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatoye Durosinmi ordered the arrest of the Suspect to prevent murder and breakdown of law and order. The CP has warned perpetrators of violent crimes in the State to desist forthwith while urging family members to endeavour to resolve disputes amicably rather than resorting to violent attacks.

Barr Sunday Ebong will have his day in court as soon as investigation is concluded.