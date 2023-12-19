Opinion: Absurd, Soun of Ogbomosho kneeling before Pastor Adeboye !

The gradual destruction of Yoruba heritage is in full swing. And at the fore are Yoruba pastors…men of foreign Gods. Pastor Adeboye knows exactly what he’s doing here. This imagery is to edify his ego and bragging right, that kings kneel before him. It is not about Christ. This is the gradual destruction of the Yoruba race and we will all eventually suffer the consequences.

The likes of Pastor Adeboye do not mean well for Yoruba people. He has spent most of his Christian life destroying and castigating the practices and beliefs of our fore fathers, and has become very wealthy doing it. He has built a considerable amount of unsuspecting following – people the are not versed in history, and have been programed to succumb to religious thinking and ideology. He has done so well by demonizing our forefathers, classified them as evil and unworthy.

Pastor Adeboye is a cancer to Yoruba people. His actions are deliberate. The end goal is the amassing of wealth and fame. He lacks the intelligence of history and culture. And to the unsuspecting, unintelligent Yoruba Christians, thinking this is edifying Christ, no it isn’t. It is simply destroying the core foundation of Yoruba identity and foundational practices.

The new Soun of Ogbomosho is unworthy of Crown on his head, and the throne he sits.

