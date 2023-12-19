Paddy Adenuga, 39, rejects 20 years girl as too young for him to marry

Paddy, son of Mike Adenuga, the billionaire businessman, says a 20-year-old lady is “a little too young for me” when considering a relationship.

In a post via X on Monday, Paddy disclosed that he was recently introduced to a 20-year-old lady for a possible relationship.

The 39-year-old said he felt that the age gap was too much. The bachelor, who will turn 40 in 2024, added that she had not been born when he obtained his university degree.

“So babes born in 2000 are 23 now. The ones born in 2003 are 20… fascinating stuff!” he wrote.

“I got introduced to someone lately and she told me she was born in 2003, clearly she is a little too young for me.

“I got my university degree in 2002!! she was not even born yet!”

Paddy Adenuga was born on June 21, 1984, in London, United Kingdom. He graduated in 2002 with a bachelor degree in business management.

From 2002 to 2006, he worked at Mike Adenuga Group as the executive director of global communications limited.

He was also the executive director of ConOil Producing. In 2009, he became the co-CEO of GLO and ConOil Producing.

In 2016, Paddy founded Pegasus Capital Investments Limited – a company with a specific focus on food and beverage investments in the UK and Netherlands.

The billionaire’s son has also been a screenwriter since the age of fifteen.