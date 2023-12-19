Popular Nollywood actor, Chidi Mokeme set for 3rd marriage

Nollywood actor Chidi Mokeme has disclosed that he is dating his colleague Chioma Akpotha while speaking on his feelings for her.

The actor who made the revelation in a post on his Instagram page said that they have both had something going on for a while but have kept it from the public.

He said that he cannot help but love and adore Chioma Akpotha and that he has no explanation for his feelings towards her as it has made both of them decide to come out of the closet.

In a video later posted on his Instagram page, Chidi said;

“Hello friends and family, I have an important announcement to bring to you. I don’t think I can keep it a secret anymore. A pregnancy cannot be kept hidden for so long. So for some time now, Chioma and I have had something going and we have kept it away from you guys until we are ready to bring it to you.

‘‘We have found favor in each other’s eyes and as such we think that we have a lot in common and we have decided to share our time together and now we bring you the good news of a union that has been made from heaven. This good news is of a calling by God”.

After all, can two work together except they agreed

Chidi Mokeme had earlier married Dr Jean Olumba on Saturday April 28th.

That same day, Chidi’s baby mama, media consultant Adia Ukoyen married Curtis Imodufen.

Chidi and Adia have a 14 year old son together, but separated when they boy was just two.

Adia, who is still very good friends with her baby daddy, said she learnt of her ex’s wedding date after she called him to inform him of her impending wedding on April 28th 2012.

Chidi’s son couldn’t attend his wedding because he was at his mother’s wedding.

Mokeme’s wedding to Dr Jean Chinwe Olumba was at Owerri, Imo State capital for his traditional wedding

Jane is said to be a medical doctor based in Baltimore, USA. The actor’s church wedding took place in Lagos Saturday after.