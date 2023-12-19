Rivers: Edwin Clark rejects Tinubu’s deal with Wike, Fubara

South-South Leader, Edwin Clark has described the communique issued at the end of Monday night’s reconciliatory meeting by President Bola Tinubu to resolve the crisis in Rivers State as baffling, appalling and unacceptable to the people, especially, the ljaw ethnic nationality.

A Daily Sun breaking news quotes the elder statesman as threatening legal action, saying at a press conference in Abuja that the eight-point resolution is “undemocratic, dictatorial, one-sided and aimed at handing over the political leadership of Rivers State to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.”

Clark, according to the report, noted that from the terms of settlement, it is obvious that President Tinubu sees his role as a mediator, to once again, show gratitude to Wike for “delivering” Rivers State to him during the past Presidential elections, having first of gratified him by making him the Minister of FCT.