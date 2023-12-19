Tinubu has no constitutional role in Ondo, Rivers crises – Fashola

A former Minister of Work, Babatunde Fashola, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s intervention is not required in the ongoing political tensions in Ondo and Rivers states, as the constitution doesn’t give room for such.

“Does the Constitution assign a role to the President in this matter?” Fashola asked while speaking at the Nigerian Air Force Officers Mess Honourary Members Forum 2023 Annual Lecture held in Lagos on Saturday.

Despite calls for the president to get involved, Fashola said the constitution clearly outlines the proper procedures and roles of officials in such situations.

“Are those inviting the President to act in Ondo and in Rivers states not aware that the President has no constitutional role in these matters?” he asked.

Fashola went on to praise the “blue blood Ondo indigenes” who pushed for law and constitutionality in their state’s recent crisis before the governor’s letter restored calm.

“Happily, in our Ondo case, some blue-blood Ondo indigenes have stood up to be counted. But they are in an obvious minority,” he stated.

The former minister said that going forward, the “leadership in Rivers State” similarly needs to “do the needful” rather than pass responsibility.

Fashola argued that citizens must also “amend ourselves” and take accountability rather than improperly demanding presidential action.

“We have amended the constitution, so what is left to amend, except ourselves?” he concluded.