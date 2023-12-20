Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » EFCC releases Olu Agunloye, on bail to a SAN

YouNews December 20, 2023

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has released a former Minister of Power and Steel, and former Minister of State for Defence, Olu Agunloye.

The spokesperson for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the ex-Minister’s release on Wednesday.

The former Minister was declared wanted by the anti-graft agency about a week ago via a statement.

Agunloye reported at the EFCC office on his own volition on December 13, 2023.

He was detained over alleged official corruption and forgery to the tune of N6 billion in connection with the Mambilla Power Project.

It was learnt that the anti-graft agency released Agunloye to a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Adeola Adedipe, around 3:30pm on Wednesday.

