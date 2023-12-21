17-yr-old emerges US youngest lawyer

AMERICA’S Youngest Attorney is PETER PARK, a 17-yr-old California Teenager, passed Rigorous Bar Exam on first attempt

*Started high school in 2019 at age 13, at the same time enrolled in a four-year law program at Northwestern California University School of Law

*He was able to enroll due to a state bar rule allowing students to apply to law school after completing the College Level Proficiency Exams

*“Park completed his high school studies in 2021, then focused on law school and graduated in 2023. He took the bar exam in July and then went to work for the district attorney’s office”-DISTRICT ATTORNEY

*“It was not easy, but it was worth it. It required discipline and strategy to pass the bar. I made it in the end. I am extremely blessed to have discovered this path, and my hope is that more people will realize that alternative paths exist to becoming an attorney”