19-yr-old steals 400k, stabs girlfriend over N5,000 service charge

A 19-year old has been arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend with a knife for refusing to pay her N5,000 for an affair they had.

The suspect, Muhammad Ibrahim, a resident of Sabon Layi, Kano Road, Bauchi State, was said to have stabbed his girlfriend around her upper chest region at a brothel in Bayan Gari situated within the metropolis.

The Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Police Command, Ahmed Wakil, who disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday, said the girl invited him to meet her where she was.

According to Wakil, a Superintendent of Police, the suspect then stole N400,000 from his father’s account with which he used to have a “nice” time with the girl.

He said after sometime, the victim demanded the sum of N5,000 which he (suspect) owed her (victim) for a previous affair they had and in the process, a heated argument ensued between them which led to a physical confrontation.

The PPRO disclosed that the suspect then stabbed her and she sustained a serious injury forcing her to shout for help adding that when people rushed and forced the hotel room open, he (suspect) also stabbed another person with the knife.

Wakil said: “On 18th December, 2023 at about 7.00pm, detectives attached to the Operations Restore Peace, arrested one Muhammad Ibrahim, male (19) of Sabon Layi, Kano Road, Bauchi in connection with a case of gruesome murder of Emmanuella Ande.

“The arrest was made following a distress call received from a Good Samaritan that on the same date at about 6.45pm, the accused (Muhammad Ibrahim) entered a hotel room of Happiness Garden situated at Bayan Gari where he stabbed his girlfriend, Emmanuella Ande, female, of Jos Plateau State, around her upper chest region.

“At that point, the victim screamed and the people around attempted to rescue the victim, they forcefully opened the door, where the accused additionally stabbed one Zaharaddeen Adamu, male (36) of Makera area Bauchi on his left hand. The quick intervention of police operatives saved the accused from mob action.

“On receipt of the report, a team of detectives led by the officer in charge of Operation Restore Peace swiftly swung into action, rescued the accused, and evacuated the victim to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi where she was certified dead by a medical practitioner and her corpse was deposited at the mortuary.

“Similarly, Zaharadeen was admitted and treated at the police clinic and discharged. The accused was also treated at the police clinic and discharged and is currently being investigated.”

Speaking further, he said: “During interrogation, the accused admitted the allegation against him and further confessed that he met the victim on social media, Facebook, sometime within 2023 when the victim invited him to meet her in Port Harcourt.

“Therefore, the accused stole the sum of N400,000 from his father’s account to spend a good time with his girlfriend.

“The ugly incident happened when the victim demanded the sum of N5,000 which he (suspect) owed her (victim) for previous affairs they had.

“In the process, a heated argument ensued between them which led to a physical confrontation where the victim sustained a serious injury which led to her death.”

He said that a knife was recovered from the suspect as the exhibit.

The police spokesman said investigation was ongoing, after which the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.

