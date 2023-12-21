Actress Survives car’s Somersaults on 3rd Mainland Bridge

Yoruba actress Awoyemi Bukola Grace aka Bukola Arugba has escaped death by whiskers.

She was involved in an accident on 3rd mainland bridge.

She took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to reveal that the accident occurred on Lagos Third Mainland bridge.

According to the actress, her car was left in a dismantled state.

She opened up on the harrowing accident involving her Venza car along the Third Mainland Bridge.

The accident occurred on the 3rd mainland bridge, where her vehicle rolled multiple times, somersaulting and leaving it in a severely damaged state, Bukola Arugba disclosed.

The accident, which took place a day before her birthday, unfolded as Bukola Arugba, formerly married to actor Damola Olatunji, was driving gently on the Third Mainland Bridge. According to her account, a vehicle approached from behind, delivering a forceful impact that seemed intentional. This collision led to her car turning and striking different angles during the tumultuous event.

Surviving the accident, Bukola Arugba shared the unsettling experience, recounting how they shouted “Jesus” throughout the ordeal until the car eventually turned and rested on the edge of the bridge. The actress, now a survivor of the car accident, provided a vivid description of the alarming incident that occurred on the renowned bridge.

Bukola Arugba while sharing the video wrote; “This happened a day to my birthday, I kept this to celebrate and thank GOD ALMIGHTY first, my KEEPER , OLOWOGBOGBORO HALLELUJAH

We were on third mainland bridge, driving home gently, road was free, suddenly a vehicle came from behind as though it wanted to overtake us, but he turned abruptly and gave the car a hard hit that looked intentional, my car started turning, hitting different angles and all we could shout was JESUS, it faced d bridge, we thought it was over, but suddenly it made a turn , and sat at the edge of the bridge, surely there is power in JESUS name.

We came down unhurt , and started calling friends , while waiting, I started sensing something bad was about to happen again, then I started praying at the top of my voice by the car. Non of the passing vehicles stopped cos it was late. I had barely stopped praying when another vehicle came from no where and gave the car a harder and stronger bash repositioning the car by automatically lifting the car to d road , u don’t want to imagine the state I was left .

How and why would my car be bashed twice within d space of an hour, if this was plotted in a movie scene it would be tagged “unrealistic” but hey ? This is real ! JESUS !!!Please help me thank GOD ALMIGHTY for keeping me again , and thank my friend who chooses to be anonymous, who came all d way that midnight to our rescue . Help me shout seven HALLELUYAH