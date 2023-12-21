Cele leader outlaws gaments depicting ranks at Imeko event

The Pastor and Spiritual Head of the Celestial Church of Christ Worldwide, His Eminence, Reverend Emmanuel Mobiyina Oshoffa, has given s new direction on dress and grooming .

Superior Evangelist Kayode Ajala/Head, Media and Publicity, C.C.C. Worldwide, made this known today, December 21, 2023.

The directives is that all members of the church attending the Christmas Eve (24th December, 2023) and Christmas Day Service (25th December, 2023) at the Celestial Basilica, Imeko, during the ongoing Convocation must appear in their “Brother” and “Sister” sutanas.

Male members who do not have their “Brother” sutanas at hand are given the grace to appear in their “Leader” sutanas.

All flowing robes and garments depicting high church ranks MUST NOT be worn on the said days.

The foregoing is in line with directives received from the Holy Spirit.

This dress-down directive by the Holy Spirit MUST be obeyed to the letter by all members of the Celestial Church of Christ irrespective of rank, status and position in the church.

Note that the Holy Spirit intercedes for the believers in agreement with God’s will. The Holy Spirit helps the children of God in their need, cleanses and sets them apart for holy living, and empowers them for service. The Holy Spirit is also present in the corporate life of the church, inspiring unity, worship and service.

“He that hath an ear, let him hear what the spirit saith unto the churches.” Rev:3:22.

