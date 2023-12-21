Driving Learner crushes 3 to death, 3 others injured

Three passengers have reportedly died after an amateur driver ran over a tricycle in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State.

The incident occurred at the Maranatha axis of the Oru-Ijebu Igbo highway, on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the crash, which happened around 11am, involved a Toyota Camry car with registration number SGM 88 AE, which ran over a commercial tricycle marked TTN 117 VV shuttling the former refugees camp in Oru-Ijebu Igbo of Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the car, driven by a female learner, was on top speed inbound Ijebu Igbo when it lost control and collided with the tricycle, leading to the death of three out of the six occupants of the tricycle.

The spokesman of the state’s Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, said the incident infuriated a mob, which visited the scene and set the car ablaze.

Akinbiyi further revealed “that attempts by the uniform personnel carrying out rescue operations to take photographs at the scene were resisted by the angry mob, who also attacked the security operatives, while the TRACE personnel were able to carry out strategic traffic control few metres away from the point of the crash to avoid traffic gridlock on the road.”

The TRACE spokesman, however, stated that the corpses of the victims were evacuated to a private hospital in Ago-Iwoye, where the injured victims were also rescued to for medical treatment.