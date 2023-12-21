Ex-gov, Ada-George, others say, Tinubu worsen Rivers Crisis

Rivers elders and leaders, including a former governor, Chief Rufus Ada-George, and a former deputy governor, Sir Gabriel Toby, on Wednesday, criticised Tinubu’s intervention in the Rivers crisis, describing it as executive rascality.

The elders expressed worry that the intervention of the President might have worsened the crisis in the state.

The forum stated this in a communiqué read to newsmen after an emergency meeting on Tuesday night in Port Harcourt.

Aside from the aforementioned, the communiqué was also signed by former military administrators of Rivers and Cross River State, Godwin Abbey and Ibim Princewill, former spokesman for the Pan Niger Delta Forum, Chief Sara-Igbe, second Republic Senator, Bennett Birabi, Niger Delta activist, Ms. Annkio Briggs, among others.

The elders, according to the communiqué, said Tinubu’s directives for the resolution of the political impasse in the state contravened the constitution.

It read: “The directives unilaterally suspended the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by virtue of an attempt to reverse a court order recognising Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie as the speaker and directing that the remainder of the members of the House of Assembly constituted the quorum for legislative business.

“That the directive also contravenes the hallowed doctrine and practice of separation of Powers, particularly as it affects the responsibility of the judiciary.

“Can Mr President or the executive arm of government overrule the decisions of courts of competent jurisdiction?

“This portends executive rascality which undermines our constitutional democracy, rule of law and good governance.

“The directives to the parties were one-sided in favour of Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike, the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and at the detriment of the Governor, Siminialayi Fubara and the good people of Rivers State.

“In the eyes of the law and due process, as evidenced by the Rivers State High Court decision, that the Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule and his team have ceased to exist in the state House of Assembly having defected to another political party, and therefore cannot be reinstated and remunerated through the back door.

“It is the duty of the Executive arm of Government to provide accommodation for legislators in a constitutional democracy as exemplified by the FCT Minister with respect to the National Assembly.

“It is therefore hypocritical to suggest that the Rivers State House of Assembly under Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule could sit anywhere of their choice, whereas, in Abuja, it is the FCT Minister, on behalf of the executive arm that provides accommodation for Federal Legislators.

“The very reason why the FCT Minister was referred to as the ‘Landlord of Abuja’ by Mr. President at the presentation of the 2024 budget.

“The directive to re-present the budget passed and signed into law is a clear attempt to ridicule and denigrate the office of the Governor and the good people of Rivers State, including the Judiciary.

“In Public Administration parlance, a person can exit service either by resignation, sack, voluntary retirement or death. It is therefore preposterous for the President to direct that the people who have exited service for personal reasons be re-absorbed.

“The Forum enjoined all responsible citizens of Rivers State to rise up in this moment of truth, to salvage the soul of Rivers State. Our fathers fought for the creation of Rivers State, we will stand to defend it. “When injustice and criminality become law and a way of life in the polity, resistance becomes a duty.

“Finally, the Forum condemns in its entirety, the directives for the resolution of the political crisis in Rivers State. Nigeria is a constitutional democracy where only the courts can order the reversal of acts done or carried out under the provisions of the law.

“Therefore any resolution or directive that intends to undermine the principle of separation of powers and the rule of law is unacceptable, null and void and will be resisted, using all constitutional means at our disposal.”