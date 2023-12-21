Fake ‘Building Permit’ man arraign for N25m under false pretence

The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned a man, Adegboyega Rabiu, before the Yaba Magistrate’s Court for allegedly stealing the sum of N25 million from one Lanre Badmus in the Ikorodu area of the state.

The 50-year-old defendant was arraigned before Magistrate Patrick Nwaka on two counts of receiving money by false pretence and stealing.

According to Ayedun, the defendant presented himself as an official of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority and promised to help him get approval for a prospective hotel which he wanted to construct in Ikorodu.

However, after the payment of N25m was made to him 16 months ago, the defendant could neither be reached nor did he get the permit.

Ayedun said, “He told me he worked with LASPPPA and that he would help me get building approval and permit for my hotel, this is 16 months gone and he did not even open a register,” he lamented.

The police prosecutor Thomas Nurudeen told the court that the defendant committed the crime on August 1, 2023.

According to Nurudeen the offences contravene and are punishable under Sections 411, and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State Nigeria 2015.

The charges read, “That you, Adegboyega Rabiu and others now at large on August 1, 2023, in Ikorodu, Lagos State, in the Lagos Magisterial District did commit felony to wit: obtaining money by false pretence and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State Nigeria 2015.

“That you, Adegboyega Rabiu and others now at large on August 1, 2023, in Ikorodu, Lagos State, in the Lagos Magisterial District did streal the sum of N25m under the pretence of getting building approval and permit for one Lanre Ayedun a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed and an offence punishable under Section 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State Nigeria 2015.”

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Magistrate Nwaka, following his plea, admitted him to bail in the sum of N2m with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Magistrate Nwaka also adjourned the case till January 1, 2024 for mention.