Family feud stall Ex Senate President Waya’s burial 2yrs after

Wayas, who served under late former President Shehu Shagari, has not been buried after two years.

He died in a London hospital on 30th November, 2021, after a lingering sickness, and his body has since been embalmed in that city under the care of one of the daughters.

Former governor Ben Ayade had raised a committee headed by former attorney general of the federation, Kanu Agabi to plan for the state burial.

He released N200m to support the funeral.

But controversies, including allegations of misapplication of funds, overwhelmed all the processes.

The first son, Joe Wayas was accused of misappropriating money but he stoutly denied it, insisting that the committee must give accounts.

Findings showed that Joe also sued the father’s second wife, whom he said was never recognized as wife.

He had through his lawyers, written to the Registrar of Grade A Customary Court, Nyanya, Judicial Division, to bar one Catherine Ishiaka Ayim from parading herself either as a widow of late Joseph Wayas or representative of his father’s estate.

He claimed in the letter that the said Catherine, whom he insisted was not married to his late father, has presented herself as representative of the late Wayas’ estate to the Secretary to the Government of Federation and Secretary to Government of Cross River State, collecting humongous amounts towards the funeral of the late Senate President.

His lawyers, Shittu Saheed Danshitta, Esq and Awal Nasir of Lawseed and Partners, signed the letter on his behalf.

Joe had expressed anger at the funeral committee, cautioning them to stop spoiling his name with lies.

He challenged them to mention how much he collected from them.

The committee, inaugurated in August 2022, has for the umpteenth time appealed to the late Senator’s family members to sheath their swords and enable the remains of their father to be laid to rest