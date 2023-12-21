JAMB Denies Increasing Registration Fee (remains N3,500)

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has debunked rumours that it is increasing the 2024 registration fee.

The Board’s Public Communication Advisor, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Benjamin, the information is far from the truth as the cost of obtaining the Board’s UTME application documents remains N3,500.

The statement noted, “The Board wishes to assure the general public that the Board had been doing all within its powers to ensure that candidates are not overburdened in any way.”

Benjamin added that one of the measures the Board considered was to deliberately keep cost low, hence its decision to make available its Use of English reading text free of charge through a QR code. He said this was to ensure that the increase in cost of production was not passed to candidates.

He added, “Therefore, all UTME candidates would access the reading text free of charge through multiple channels, which include their profiles, e-mail address, notification slip and the Board’s website.

“It is, however, pertinent to state the fact that what is being perceived in some quarters as increment in its fees is nothing other than the fallout of its cashless policy through which all fees payable by candidates to CBT centres have been consolidated and are paid along with their application fees to prevent their wanton exploitation by unscrupulous centre owners.”

He said the fees were in turn remitted to partnering centres on a weekly basis.

“For instance, candidates are expected to pay N700 for registration, N1,500 as examination fees and N1,500 for the optional Mock-UTME at privately–owned centres,” Benjamin added.

He said the Board had been resisting the call by its partnering and privately-owned centres for a drastic increase in the cost of the services they render to the candidates as a consequence of the current economic situation.

Benjamin, however, said the Board had always maintained that its services were not for profit.

He added, “For the avoidance of doubt, the 2024 UTME/DE e-PIN remains N3500. The registration fee of N700, which is to be paid to CBT centres by candidates, is now to be collected by the Board along with N1,500, which is the cost for sitting the main UTME, and N1,500 as the cost of the optional Mock-UTME etc are to be collected by the Board on behalf of the CBT centres.”