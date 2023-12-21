Rivers: Assembly withdraws Fubara impeachment notice

The Rivers State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, withdrew its impeachment notice against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The 27 lawmakers loyal to ex-governor Nyesom Wike said their decision followed the intervention of President Bola Tinubu on Monday.

This was as the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Joseph Johnson, on Wednesday, confirmed the authenticity of Fubara’s signature on the resolution document signed during the meeting with Tinubu in Abuja.

The commissioner, who appeared on Channels Television programme monitored by our correspondent on Wednesday, said the governor would be implementing the agreement reached because he was committed to the process of peace.

“There is nothing to doubt about it. We have gone beyond the issue as to who signed, and who didn’t sign.

The Bible that we all profess says we should pursue peace with all men at all costs. Mr Governor is a stickler for rules.

“And if His Excellency, the President has intervened; he (Fubara) is not a man of perfidy. He will not say something and do another.

In the next couple of hours, I will be unveiling some of the approvals His Excellency has already given as an indication that he is prepared for peace,” Johnson.

He maintained that Fubara’s agreement to the resolution was not a show of weakness.

Meanwhile, the pro-Wike lawmakers, led by the Speaker. Martin Amaewhule said they withdrew the impeachment notice against Fubara because of the President’s intervention.

They also said they would continue to perform their constitutional functions of law-making and oversight for the development of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, signed by the media aide to the Speaker, Martins Wachukwu.

The statement read: “The Rivers State House of Assembly, at its 89th Legislative Sitting, on Wednesday, in the Auditorium of the House of Assembly quarters on Aba Road, which was converted to a hallowed chamber via a motion at its last plenary, has withdrawn the impeachment notice served on the Governor of the state, Sir Siminialayi Fubara.”