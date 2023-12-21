The 27 Rivers’ lawmakers say, No going back to PDP

Mr Enemi Alabo George, one of the 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress, has said they all have no plan to return to the PDP.

Speaking in an interview on Channels TV on Wednesday night, George, who is the chairman of the House Committee on Information, insisted that there was division in the PDP and that there was no going back on their decision.

Asked if the 27 members would return to the PDP since a peace deal had been brokered between the warring parties, George stated, “We have crossed that Rubicon. We are not going back there. No, we moved to the APC. Other than the division issue in our party, we voted for Mr President, and if we found the President worthy of our vote, then I think we should find him worthy of our support.

“We have moved over to join his ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ and we are hand in glove with him to ensure that the expectations of Nigerians are fulfilled. So, we have moved to the APC, we are working with Mr President, we have crossed that Rubicon and there is no going back for us.”