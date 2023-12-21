Two fake drinks manufacturer arrested in Lagos

Police operatives attached to Ojo Division area of Lagos State on Wednesday, December 20, arrested one Imo Lawrence and his ally, Magnus Nwonka, allegedly involved in manufacturing fake drinks in the state.

Officers of Ojo Division today arrested the duo of Imo Lawrence ‘m’ aged 35 and Magnus Nwonka ‘m’ aged 42 in possession of fake drinks.

In the course of investigation, the suspects led detectives to their inconspicuous, multi-room ‘factory.’

Lagos PPRO has informed that

Investigation is ongoing.