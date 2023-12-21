Whereabouts of Blogger, Precious Eze.. 8 days after

Precious Eze who was allegedly “kidnapped” in Lagos residence by members of the Special Police Taskforce from Abuja on Tuesday last week has still not been released, eight days after.

Already, many are appealing to any security formation holding him if they have any credible cause to arrest him, disclose the same, and follow legally established procedures for the treatment of suspects of crime.

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku has also challenged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the whereabouts of Blogger, Precious Eze who was abducted from her house in Gbagada by security forces.

Atiku who made the challenge said he is surprised that the journalist was abducted even when President Bola Tinubu vowed to guarantee press freedom.

He described the words of President Tinubu as hollow adding that they do not match with the actions of State agencies.

He challenged the President to tell Nigerians and indeed his family his whereabouts and the offence Precious Eze committed.

“Only yesterday, this administration assured that it will always uphold press freedom and respect public opinions.

“But those words are hollow and do not match with the actions of state agencies.

“Just last week, Precious Eze was abducted by security agents in his Gbagada home in Lagos. There was no word to explain his whereabouts and why he was being detained until Nigerians started to raise an alert about the plight of Precious.

” Notwithstanding what the young man may have done, the agencies of the state must let his family, friends, and indeed Nigerians know about his whereabouts.

” This aligns with the spirit of democracy, freedom of speech and respect for journalists to do their jobs of holding government to account without jackboot intimidation”, he said