Fake LASTMA officer jailed

The Lagos state environmental and special offences court sitting in Oshodi has sentenced one David Oluchukwu to four-month imprisonment over impersonation and extortion of motorists.

On December 14, officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) arrested Oluchukwu at the Lekki axis of the state.

The agency said Oluchukwu, who dressed in LASTMA uniform, was seen collecting money from commercial bus drivers who were illegally dropping off passengers.

Subsequently, he was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and impersonation.

Adebayo Taofiq, LASTMA spokesperson, in a statement on Tuesday, said Oluchukwu pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against him.

Taofiq disclosed that Adesanya Ademola, the magistrate, convicted Oluchukwu of the offences.

“In his reaction to the judgement, the general manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr Bolaji Oreagba said the judgement was a welcome development as it would serve as a deterrent to others who are still extorting money from innocent members of the public under false pretence,” the statement reads.