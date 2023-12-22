Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » List of covered routes as FG Targets 5,000,000 Commuters For 50% Yuletide Transport Rebate

List of covered routes as FG Targets 5,000,000 Commuters For 50% Yuletide Transport Rebate

YouNews December 22, 2023 Celebrity, Comedy, E-learning, Events, Press Release Leave a comment 83 Views

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development and Chairman of the Presidential inter-ministerial committee on subsidised yuletide Inter-state transport, Dr. Dele Alake, has assured Nigerians that logistics for the 50 per cent discount on road transport on 22 major routes across the country from December 21 2023 has been finalised.

This is as we obtained the details of the routes to be covered and transport firms involved in the scheme.

It will be recalled that Dr. Alake in the company of Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali; Minister of Information and National Orientation Minister, Mohammed Idris; and Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, had announced on Wednesday a presidential intervention to reduce the cost of inter-state road transport by 50 percent while commuting on railways will be free from December 21, 2023 to January 4, 2024.

Addressing the press after a follow up meeting, alongside the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and his Transportation counterpart, Alake reiterated that all was set for the effective implementation of the initiative, which he emphasised is aimed at easing the burden of high cost of transport on Nigerians this festive season.

In his remarks, Dr. Alkali revealed that the Federal Government is using the structured Luxury Buses Association of Nigeria to operate the discounted fares in the 22 routes, across the country, restating that implementation will commence on Thursday.

Participating companies

  1. GIG (God is Good)
  2. Chisco Transport
  3. Young Shall Grow
  4. God Bless Ezenwata
  5. Area Motor

Routes covered

  1. LAGOS – KANO
  2. LAGOS – ABUJA
  3. LAGOS – KADUNA – ZARIA
  4. LAGOS – JOS
  5. LAGOS – ENUGU
  6. LAGOS – ONITSHA
  7. LAGOS – OWERRI
  8. LAGOS – ABA
  9. LAGOS – ABAKALIKI
  10. LAGOS – NSUKKA
  11. LAGOS – UYO
  12. LAGOS – PORT HARCOURT
  13. ONITSHA – KANO
  14. ONITSHA – LAGOS
  15. ONITSHA – JOS
  16. ONITSHA – ABUJA
  17. ONITSHA – SOKOTO
  18. ONITSHA – GOMBE
  19. ONITSHA – ZAKIBIAM
  20. PORT HARCOURT – OWERRI – ABA – KANO
  21. ABA – OWERRI – ABUJA
  22. ABA – LAGOS
  23. ABUJA – SOKOTO
  24. ABUJA – LAGOS
  25. ABUJA _ ONITSHA – OWERRI – PORT HARCOURT
  26. ABUJA – ENUGU/ABAKALIKI
  27. ABUJA – GOMBE
  28. ABUJA – KANO.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

P&ID: Court throws out appeal against $11bn judgment in favour of Nigeria

A London court on Thursday declined to grant an application by Process & Industrial Development ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023