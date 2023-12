There are reactions in town over the news that Pastor Paul Adefarasin got agree with a commercial bus driver, lost his temper and hit the bus screen.

Some people are supporting Pastor Paul Adefarasin who got angry with a Lagos bus driver and allegedly broke the windscreen of the bus for hitting his car.

Another commenter said ” That pastor who reportedly smashed a danfo windscreen with his bare fist probably had the words of Matthew 11:12 in mind…