Popular Skit Maker Sabinus’s Manager, Acquires N190m G Wagon, Hilux Truck

Mike Premium, the manager of popular skit maker Sabinus, spends a whopping 190 million naira on a brand new Hilux truck and G Wagon for himself as birthday gifts.

In a video posted to his official social media page, the socialite announced his new acquisition.

The video shows Mike Premium and his security team visiting a car dealership to make a decision.

He bought a white Hilux truck and a sleek and spotless black Gwagon.

He is said to have spent nearly 200 million naira on the two expensive cars.

Mike Premium’s fans and colleagues have congratulated him on his latest addition to his garage in the comments section.