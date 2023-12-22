Senate confirms 11 Judges for supreme court

The senate has confirmed 11 judges of the court of appeal as justices of the supreme court.

The upper legislative chamber confirmed the nominees on Thursday after Mohammed Monguno, chairman of the senate committee on judiciary, human rights, and legal matters, presented a report for consideration by his colleagues.

The senator said the nominees were fit to be elevated to the apex court.

The judiciary committee of the senate screened the nominees on Wednesday after President Bola Tinubu asked the red chamber to confirm them.

The president’s request came after the National Judicial Council (NJC) recommended the justices for elevation to the supreme court.

The apex court had only 10 justices after the death of Centus Nweze, and the retirement of Amina Augie and Dattijo Muhammad.

The constitution allows the supreme court to have a maximum of 21 justices.

The justices confirmed through a vote are Jummai Hannatu Sankey, Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa, Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme, Haruna Simon Tsammani, Moore Aseimo A. Adumein, Obande Festus Ogbuinya, and Stephen Jonah Adah.

Others are Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru, Jamilu Yammama Tukur, Abubakar Sadiq Umar, and Mohammed Baba Idris.