Veteran actor Dejumo Lewis ,80, is dead

December 23, 2023

Veteran Nollywood actor of the popular ‘Village Headmaster’ series Dejumo Lewis is dead.

The veteran actor died at the age of 80.

Actor Saidi Balogun announced the death in a post shared on his Instagram account on Saturday.

Saidi, who shared the photo of the late veteran, wrote, “Good night DEJUMO LEWIS, may your soul rest in perfect peace. RIP.”

Meanwhile, the specific details about Lewis’ passing remain undisclosed.

But, Balogun’s tribute has ignited an outpouring of condolences from fans and other actors and actresses in the Nollywood industry.

Lewis is a Nigerian film and television actor, famous for the Kabiyesi role in The Village Headmaster, Nigeria’s longest-running television soap opera shown on NTA from 1968 to 1988 that stared Justus Esiri and Femi Robinson and many others.

Lewis is also known for his memorable performances in acclaimed films such as “A Place in the Stars” (2014), “Crossroads” (2020), and “Power of 1” (2018)

