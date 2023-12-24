Bailed Emefiele under surveillance, Sneak out plans suspected

Immediate past Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has rejoined his family after perfecting his bail condition.

But YOUNEWS understands that despite Emefiele’s release, security agencies are keeping a close watch on him to ensure that he does not sneak out of the country in view of the alleged weighty allegations against him.

The authorities of the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Kuje, confirmed yesterday that Emefiele was let home a little after 2pm on Friday.

The Federal Capital Territory High Court Abuja, had granted him bail with two sureties to the tune of N300m each on November 22.

He had been slammed with a six count charge of procurement fraud.

In granting the bail,Justice Hamza Muazu had ordered Emefiele to be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre until he could meet the bail conditions.

Soon after his suspension from office on June 9 and his subsequent arrest the following day by the Department of State Services (DSS),the former CBN governor was first arraigned for being in illegal possession of arms.

But the charge was later withdrawn only for the authorities to file a fresh six-count charge against him.