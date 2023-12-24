Fresh Charges awaits Emefiele

There are indications that fresh charges may be filed against Godwin Emefiele.

The Federal Government is set to go to Court on the strength of the recommendations of the Special Investigator on the CBN, Mr Jim Obaze.

Likely to be charged with him are a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and 12 top officials of the bank in connection with an alleged illegal payment of $6.23milion to yet to be identified people during his tenure.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with what was described by the Special Investigator as “forgery, concealment, conspiracy and fraud”.

The alleged withdrawal of the cash was committed at the Abuja branch of the CBN