Madueke allegedly exposes 9billion dollars fraud deal with Zamfara gov, Dauda Lawal

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has been allegedly exposed by Diezani Madueke, a former petroleum minister under former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

An unconfirmed report said she said “I am now a born-again Christian and currently grappling with the second stage of cancer, for which my United Kingdom-based physician has advised me to continue medication for the rest of my life. Yes, no one is flawless, but sometimes, God Almighty permits such occurrences.

“I’ve been accused of financial misconduct during my tenure as the petroleum minister, and it’s true. However, I would like President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians to forgive me, allow me to return home, and contribute because life is transient.”

“My husband and my entire family members including my Nigeria lawyer based in the United Kingdom knew my relationship with Dauda Lawal Dare, the current Zamfara State governor whom I entrusted over 9 billion dollars for safe keeping while he was the Executive Director of the First Bank Nigeria PLC.

“Unfortunately, it has now come to a point that Mr Dauda Lawal is no longer picking my phone calls and even worked in Collaboration with UK police to put me under Surveillance, may be to claim the money I entrusted to him when I die.”

Curiously, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has deleted an Instagram post revealing this expose by quoting a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke, as speaking on money laundering charges brought against her.

The social media post earlier seen by YOUNEWS claimed that the former minister spoke in an interview with journalists in the United Kingdom.

However, further checks revealed that the unsigned post had been pulled down from the anti-graft agency’s official Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, when contacted over the development, the spokesperson for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, denied the report, while noting that the report didn’t emanate from nor was it signed by the anti-graft agency. “The report is not from the EFCC. Anything that is not signed by me is not from us (the EFCC),” Oyewale said.

Allison-Madueke who served under former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration fled the country following her prosecution by the EFCC over alleged money laundering.

In October 2023, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, submitted a warrant of arrest and request to the Crown Prosecution Services of the United Kingdom for her extradition.

The report indicated that the request which was made on the orders of President Bola Tinubu followed a written official request by the EFCC to the office of the AGF earlier in October.

A top Federal Government source had revealed that in making the extradition request, the office of the AGF cited Section 2 (2) of Nigeria’s Extradition Act, CAP E25, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and the London Scheme of Extradition within the Commonwealth otherwise known as ‘The Scheme,’ a multilateral treaty which governs extradition between the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

“The EFCC established a prima facie case against Allison-Madueke in a letter to the office of the AGF, after which a magistrate was ordered to issue a warrant of arrest. The Certified True Copy of the warrant of arrest was then attached to the extradition request written to the UK government by the AGF on the orders of the President,” a source had noted.