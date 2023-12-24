Popular Nigerian transgender model, drown at beach !

Popular Nigerian transgender model, Fola Francis drown
Fola was at the beach in holiday mode, got carried away by the pleasure of waves..eventually, she was carried away , drown by the sea and its waves.
Frantic efforts were made to rescue her, but it was too late.
The he/she was a male before transforming to a woman, just like Bob Risky.
Was the first Nigerian transgender to walk the Lagos Fashion Week for Cute-Saint and Fruché
YOUNEWS understands that Fola got drowned on December 20, 2023, at IIashe beach in Lagos.
The news of his demise was announced by a freelance journalist, Vincent Desmond, in a statement on his social media page on Friday.
He said: “Fola Francis was a beacon of hope and a light to us and a lot of other people. We are deeply hurt by her passing.
“There will be a memorial which will be discussed at a later date, as we her friends and family ask for privacy at this time,”
Desmond did not provide details of how Francis drowned.