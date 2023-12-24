Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Popular Nigerian transgender model, drown at beach !

Popular Nigerian transgender model, drown at beach !

YouNews December 24, 2023 Celebrity, Entertainment, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 112 Views

Popular Nigerian transgender model, Fola Francis drown

Fola was at the beach in holiday mode, got carried away by the pleasure of waves..eventually, she was carried away , drown by the sea and its waves.

Frantic efforts were made to rescue her, but it was too late.

The he/she was a male before transforming to a woman, just like Bob Risky.

Was the first Nigerian transgender to walk the Lagos Fashion Week for Cute-Saint and Fruché

YOUNEWS understands that Fola got drowned on December 20, 2023, at IIashe beach in Lagos.

The news of his demise was announced by a freelance journalist, Vincent Desmond, in a statement on his social media page on Friday.

He said: “Fola Francis was a beacon of hope and a light to us and a lot of other people. We are deeply hurt by her passing.

“There will be a memorial which will be discussed at a later date, as we her friends and family ask for privacy at this time,”

Desmond did not provide details of how Francis drowned.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Anthony Joshua knocks out Otto Wallin

Anthony Joshua ended 2023 with an impressive victory against Otto Wallin in Saudi Arabia – ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023