Popular Nigerian transgender model, drown at beach !

Popular Nigerian transgender model, Fola Francis drown

Fola was at the beach in holiday mode, got carried away by the pleasure of waves..eventually, she was carried away , drown by the sea and its waves.

Frantic efforts were made to rescue her, but it was too late.

The he/she was a male before transforming to a woman, just like Bob Risky.

Was the first Nigerian transgender to walk the Lagos Fashion Week for Cute-Saint and Fruché

YOUNEWS understands that Fola got drowned on December 20, 2023, at IIashe beach in Lagos.

The news of his demise was announced by a freelance journalist, Vincent Desmond, in a statement on his social media page on Friday.

He said: “Fola Francis was a beacon of hope and a light to us and a lot of other people. We are deeply hurt by her passing.

“There will be a memorial which will be discussed at a later date, as we her friends and family ask for privacy at this time,”

Desmond did not provide details of how Francis drowned.