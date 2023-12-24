Reactions as Patrick Doyle apologises for Adefarasin’s public shame

At the risk of being accused of making excuses for someone I greatly admire, I wish to weigh in on the raging controversy concerning Pastor Paul Adefarasin’s recent road rage incident . As it took place in public and the details are in the public domain, I shall not attempt a spin on the veracity of the incident.

However, I shall call for a measure of understanding on the part of dispassionate persons. because people with critical agendas towards men like Pastor Paul will never be assuaged on account of their animosity that defies objectivity.

Nigeria today is a smouldering pressure pot with steam violently seeking avenues of release. Everyone, regardless of their social status, is under tremendous pressure, and expecting persons to maintain their mental equilibrium 24/7 is asking for too much under the circumstances. I, therefore, respectfully ask those among us who have had cause to be aggravated by the contending irritable and exasperating forces that have held Nigeria and Nigerians captive to find it in their heart to forgive the otherwise exemplary Reverend gentleman. I can assure Nigerians that such a thing is unlikely to ever happen again.”

There are reactions in town over the news that Pastor Paul Adefarasin got angry with a commercial bus driver, lost his temper and hit the bus screen.

Some people are supporting Pastor Paul Adefarasin who got angry with a Lagos bus driver and allegedly broke the windscreen of the bus for hitting his car

Many are however of the thinking that pastor Paul Adefarasin should come out ,personally to apologise.

“No human on earth is completely insulated from errors. He should do the needful by apologizing to Nigerians.”

“Going forward, Nigerians are disappointed by his outright display of verbosity in a public space because he’s regarded as God’s mouthpiece whereby he is expected to wear a toga of infallibility as God which can’t be possible because he’s human.

” But you can’t blame them for ascribing such perfection on him because it’s expected that God’s mouthpieces should be like their master- perfect.

“They say to whom much is given, much is expected.

Like I said, he should do the needful by apologizing to Nigerians. It will make him more human and a reflector of Christ.

Another commenter sad “The apology should emanate first from the man himself. Before others can intercede for him .

For me I have concluded long long ago, that no man of God is different from you and I. The only difference is that they stand on the pulpit while we sit and watch as we watch Wizkid or Kwam 1 on stage. And they make us believe they sleep under the same duvet with God , while we sleep on the mat below the bed .

When they quote the Bible or Quoran as may apply , it is not really a sign of Godliness. Its just the same way actors memorise scripts and deliver effortlessly or Lawyers mememerise Judges in Courts with quotes from law books .

Its mostly an exercise in power of memory and not piousness.

“Yes I admit Nigerians are seeing red. I personally I’m seeing super red pro max. Pressure ti wa!

But is it not people like Adefarasin who assure us of private conversations with God asking them to tell the rest of us that it is well.

“Adefarasin even adviced us long ago , that we can pack our bags and japa if the heat gets too much.

This is the man now behaving in public like a common Oshodi tout .

How can people in that bus be so dumb they can’t head straight to the courts?

“All over the world men of God are exposing the animalistic side of their being.

Look at what we are hearing and seeing about Bishop TD JAKES in America. Look at how many Catholic Bishops that have been indicted in the courts for fundling small boys behind the altar.

Imagine how many Pastors in Nigeria have been indicted for rape and money ritual murders.

Rubbishing the body of Christ.

Adefarsin should apologise personally, compensate the people he bullied and injured, whose main offence is that they were driven by a stupid driver , while he was sitting comfortably in his super car.

No you can’t apologise on his behalf until he does so himself.

The day you decided to become a shepherd of men you cease to be compared to an average man. You learn to live above board irrespective of the situation, most especially when you are in a public views.. The test of a man is not in advising people with beautiful speeches but the ability to advice yourself when it matters most..

Although I don’t have all the facts I believe that a public figure like amiable Pastor Paul Adefarasin should not be in public alone. He should have been accompanied by his aides who could have shielded him from this embarrassing moment. Let him apologize to his admirers and other Nigerians and move on!

We make mistakes!!

But what would he have told a lay member who found himself in such a situation as he did?

I am happy you ain’t making excuses for him. I think he should come clear and apologise to his many admirers and flock for allowing his emotions/flesh to take over him in the face of provocation.

Was this a temptation to test his patience?